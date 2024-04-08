Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 570 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.52. 2,516,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

