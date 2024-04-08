Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,688. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

