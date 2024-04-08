Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

