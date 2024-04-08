Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.86

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.86 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.43.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.