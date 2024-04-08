Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.86

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.86 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.