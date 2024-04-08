Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 303843773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.70.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
