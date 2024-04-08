Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

MCHP traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $88.31. 1,005,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 80,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

