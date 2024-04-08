Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 192,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

