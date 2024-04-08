Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,050.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $880.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.66. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

