Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,502. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.