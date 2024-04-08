Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.34. 547,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,434. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

