Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $733.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

