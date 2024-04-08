Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.