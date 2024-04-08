Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.37), with a volume of 15533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.90 ($2.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.12. The stock has a market cap of £539.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

