TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given “Positive” Rating at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. 867,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,342. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after acquiring an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.