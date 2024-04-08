Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

