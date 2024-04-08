Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 1.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TFX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.90. 244,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,187. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

