Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

View Our Latest Report on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.