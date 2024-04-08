Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:VIV opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
