TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

Shares of T opened at C$21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.44. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0050832 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

