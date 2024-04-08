Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

