The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $56.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,621. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.