The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,439. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.