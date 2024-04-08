The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 136,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 71,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. 1,375,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

