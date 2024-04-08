The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 52-Week High at $368.23

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.23 and last traded at $368.23, with a volume of 589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

