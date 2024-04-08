The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 810,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,331. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

