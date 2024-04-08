The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,085,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $146.76. 942,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

