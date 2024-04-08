The GEO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,866 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $15.49. 1,044,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

