The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 121

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About The Gym Group
