The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 0.3%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.40. 10,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 90,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $745.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $610,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

