The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

