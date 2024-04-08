Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.