TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 3%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 178,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,935,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in TMC the metals by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $971,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

