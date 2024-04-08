TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on X. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.14.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

X stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,806. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.