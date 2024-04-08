TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.40.

NYSE BLD opened at $446.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

