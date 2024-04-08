Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $940,052.16 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 76,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $940,052.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 625,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $43,771.44.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $16,132.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $13.00. 57,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

