Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 999 call options.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 533,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

