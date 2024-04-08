Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.84. 673,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 691,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 112,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

