Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.77. Transocean shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 3,539,891 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Transocean Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

