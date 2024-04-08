Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.83).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.87) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPK

Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.0 %

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

LON:TPK opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($12.35). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,086.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 769.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.