Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $268.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock valued at $38,296,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

