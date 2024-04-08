Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.