Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,922,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,397,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

