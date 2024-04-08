Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,725,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,239. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.91 and a 200 day moving average of $433.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

