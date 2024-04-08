Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 8,573,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,332,688. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.