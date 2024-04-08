Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.10. 2,191,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,453. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

