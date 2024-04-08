Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.38. 6,946,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,603,560. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

