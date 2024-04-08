Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TSE TSU opened at C$41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.76. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.72371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

