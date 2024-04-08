Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.71. The stock had a trading volume of 505,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $216.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

