Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KIM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.78. 1,032,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

