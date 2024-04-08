Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 533.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,797. The company has a market capitalization of $381.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average is $433.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.