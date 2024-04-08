Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $19,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,398. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.